Only 8 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than 10 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Monday in the Pee Dee, and less than 100 were reported in South Carolina.
Of the eight cases that were reported, four were in Florence County, which also reported two probable cases.
No other Pee Dee county reported more than one confirmed case.
Darlington and Dillon counties each reported one confirmed case and one probable case. Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed case. Williamsburg County did not report any cases.
Statewide, 92 confirmed cases, 40 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported. The probable death was in Williamsburg County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,929 confirmed cases, 102,272 probable cases, 8,623 confirmed deaths and 1,167 probable deaths.
To date, 8,304,196 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 6,205 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 2.2%.
As of Saturday, 3,552,393 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,988,458 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (46.2%) and 1,697,045 are fully vaccinated (39.5%).
Of the 11,228 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,383 are occupied (74.66%). Of those, 164 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (1.96%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.