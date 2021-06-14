Only 8 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than 10 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Monday in the Pee Dee, and less than 100 were reported in South Carolina.

Of the eight cases that were reported, four were in Florence County, which also reported two probable cases.

No other Pee Dee county reported more than one confirmed case.

Darlington and Dillon counties each reported one confirmed case and one probable case. Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed case. Williamsburg County did not report any cases.

Statewide, 92 confirmed cases, 40 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported. The probable death was in Williamsburg County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,929 confirmed cases, 102,272 probable cases, 8,623 confirmed deaths and 1,167 probable deaths.

To date, 8,304,196 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 6,205 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 2.2%.