Only four confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when people between the ages of 50 and 64 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, no confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Monday in the Pee Dee and only four were reported in South Carolina.
Two probable deaths were reported in the state, including one in Florence County.
Of the 562 confirmed cases that were reported Monday in the state, 39 were in the Pee Dee. Florence County accounted for more than half with 21. The rest of the Pee Dee combined for 18 cases.
Florence County reported seven of the state’s 126 probable cases.
Dillon County reported nine confirmed cases. Darlington County was next (3/1). Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported two confirmed cases. Marlboro County reported one probable case.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 450,578 confirmed cases, 76,138 probable cases, 7,748 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable deaths.
Of the 20,552 tests that were conducted Friday, 3.7% were positive. As of Friday, 6,181,691 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,254 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,112 are occupied (72.08%). Of those, 608 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (7.5%).
Of the 1,769 ICU beds in the state, 1,173 are occupied (66.31%). Of those, 140 (23.03%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,861 ventilators in the state, 467 are in use (25.09%) and 72 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.84%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.