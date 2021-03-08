Only four confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when people between the ages of 50 and 64 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, no confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Monday in the Pee Dee and only four were reported in South Carolina.

Two probable deaths were reported in the state, including one in Florence County.

Of the 562 confirmed cases that were reported Monday in the state, 39 were in the Pee Dee. Florence County accounted for more than half with 21. The rest of the Pee Dee combined for 18 cases.

Florence County reported seven of the state’s 126 probable cases.

Dillon County reported nine confirmed cases. Darlington County was next (3/1). Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported two confirmed cases. Marlboro County reported one probable case.

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 450,578 confirmed cases, 76,138 probable cases, 7,748 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable deaths.

Of the 20,552 tests that were conducted Friday, 3.7% were positive. As of Friday, 6,181,691 tests have been conducted in the state.

