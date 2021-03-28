Only one coronavirus death reported Sunday in Pee Dee

Of the 1,767 ICU beds in the state, 1,178 are occupied (66.67%). Of those, 116 (22.83%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,937 ventilators in the state, 465 are in use (24.01%) and 56 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.02%).

To date, 2,628,970 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,911,884 doses have been administered (72.7%).

Of the 1,395,090 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 83% have been administered. That breaks down to 730,123 first doses and 425,196 second doses.

Of the 1,161,400 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 62% have been administered. That breaks down to 501,191 first doses and 210,622 second doses.

Of the 72,480 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 44,752 have been administered (62%).

According to DHEC, 716,116 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.