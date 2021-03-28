Only one coronavirus death reported Sunday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the 11 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Sunday in South Carolina, one was reported in the Pee Dee. That was one more than the deaths that were reported Tuesday, Friday or Saturday in the region.
An elderly person’s death was reported Sunday in Darlington County. That helped bring the cumulative total of deaths in South Carolina to 8,031.
None of the seven probable deaths that were reported Sunday in the state was from the Pee Dee. The cumulative total for probable deaths in South Carolina now is 1,069.
Of the 644 confirmed coronavirus cases and 330 probable cases that were reported Sunday in South Carolina, 30 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases were in the Pee Dee.
Florence County (10/0) led the region. Dillon County (9/3) was next, followed by Marlboro County (5/1), Marion County (3/3), Darlington County (3/1) and Williamsburg County (0/2).
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 463,643 confirmed cases and 85,556.
Of the 26,933 tests that were conducted Wednesday, 3.4% were positive. As of Wednesday, 6,709,535 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,351 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,501 are occupied (77.89%). Of those, 508 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.98%).
Of the 1,767 ICU beds in the state, 1,178 are occupied (66.67%). Of those, 116 (22.83%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,937 ventilators in the state, 465 are in use (24.01%) and 56 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.02%).
To date, 2,628,970 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,911,884 doses have been administered (72.7%).
Of the 1,395,090 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 83% have been administered. That breaks down to 730,123 first doses and 425,196 second doses.
Of the 1,161,400 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 62% have been administered. That breaks down to 501,191 first doses and 210,622 second doses.
Of the 72,480 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 44,752 have been administered (62%).
According to DHEC, 716,116 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.