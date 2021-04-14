Patrick Riccards joins Coker as vice president of strategic marketing and communications

“Patrick’s experience in shaping narratives for institutions is exciting as Coker works to tell its story of excellence,” Coker University President Dr. Natalie Harder said. “His experience in branding and building one voice to speak to multiple stakeholders is key skills for Coker’s future communication efforts.”

The vice president of strategic marketing and communications is responsible for the execution of Coker University’s marketing, communication and branding strategies. The VP plans and directs marketing and communication activities in alignment with and in support of Coker’s mission, vision and goals in order to advance the academic reputation and overall brand of the university. Riccards will direct all communication strategies for external constituencies, internal communication strategies that support a cohesive and well-informed university community and manages all communication aspects of crisis and issues management. Marketing and communication initiatives under the direction of the VP include brand awareness and ad campaigns, media relations, university publications, interactive and digital marketing, social media, collateral and implementation of market research and market segmentation strategies. In addition, Riccards will serve as a principal media liaison and will be both a university spokesman and co-strategist to Coker’s president.