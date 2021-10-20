Patz Fowle honored for her contributions to GSSM and the arts

“I really love the free-flowing-ness of the class,” wrote one student about her class. “Everyone can work at their own pace, where they feel comfortable, and I love that! I’m never scared to ask you about anything, and I really love your vibes!’’

“This course truly helped me to re-center and be at peace with who I am by allowing me to express myself creatively,” wrote another student.

“Mrs. Patz brings light to my day,” wrote a student after taking her class. “She radiates a positive attitude that is hard to reject even after a long day of other school work. She’s definitely one of a kind.”

“Because of Fowle’s commitment to wellness and student expression, the space she created continues to contribute to the overall well-being of the school community,” stated a release. “She partnered regularly with colleagues across disciplines to provide interdisciplinary opportunities. Through her passion and leadership, GSSM students are recognized throughout the state not only for their academic and athletic achievements, but also their art accolades.”