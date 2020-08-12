Peace Tribe focuses on Hartsville youth

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville Peace Tribe’s first Peace Assessment Day brought together 35 people between the ages of 15 and 25 to explore social justice issues, identify barriers against justice and brainstorm ideas toward influencing change in the community.
According to founding member Te’Quan Coe, the Hartsville Peace Tribe listens to the voices and opinions of youth and young adults and gives them “a platform to voice their opinions on social issues taking place in the community without being silenced or disregarded.”
The Peace Assessment Day was held on July 25 at the Cypress Adventures campus. The day included several activities, including noncontact games meant to help participants get to know each other and to start conversations about personal and community issues. Information gathered will help the Peace Tribe organize future events and resources to help local youth.
“I really enjoyed this,” one participant said. “Seeing people who care about Hartsville and want to change it, I'm inspired by that.”
The Hartsville Peace Tribe is a youth empowerment group with the purpose of making an impact on the local community. Members say they are inspired by the Martin Luther King Jr. speech, “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?” The Peace Tribe supports youth and young adults in Hartsville and in the Pee Dee area.
Eight concerned citizens formed the group in March. Founding members of the Peace Tribe are Niesha Smith, Francisco Diaz, Te’Quan Coe, Kassena Coe, Nigel Fulmore-Smith, Christie Black, Archie Torain and Brianna Hall.
Niesha Smith said: “The Peace Tribe was started because of the trauma and all the hurt that is going on around us in the world. I think to have a group that is dedicated to responding to those issues and events that we have in the world – that is most important – to talk about these things, truly, and get a solution. That is what the Peace Tribe is all about – getting a solution.”
The Peace Tribe is recruiting like-minded young people and plans to offer pop-up teen centers at local events as a way to connect and engage youth in community affairs. The pop-up teen centers are designed to represent a judgment-free safe place where young people can process their thoughts in unique and creative ways, according to the group.
As another participant of the Peace Assessment Day said, “I appreciate Cypress and the Peace Tribe, and I'm very grateful for the fact that we spoke against social injustice, because it shows that I'm not the only person in South Carolina who has experienced it.”