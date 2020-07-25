HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking in the road died Friday night when they were hit by an SUV.
The 10:25 p.m. crash happened on Ruby Road at Stonewall street, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the 2000 Oldsmobile SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, Lee said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.