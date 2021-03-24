Pee Dee a cold spot for coronavirus cases, deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only 3.2% of the new confirmed coronavirus cases that were reported Wednesday in South Carolina came from the Pee Dee. Four counties in the region did not report any confirmed cases.
Of the 436 cases that were reported in the state, 14 cases were reported in the Pee Dee, and nine of those were in Florence County.
Five cases were reported in Darlington County. No cases were reported in Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and and Williamsburg counties.
Six probable cases were reported in Florence County. Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one probable case.
Of the 23 confirmed deaths that were reported Wednesday in South Carolina, only two were reported in the Pee Dee. Both deaths were in Florence County. Of the six probable deaths reported in the state, one was reported in Darlington County.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 460,736 confirmed cases, 83,189 probable cases, 7,992
confirmed deaths and 1,063 probable deaths according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 14,007 tests that were conducted Saturday, 4.7% were positive. As of Monday, 6,575,866 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,312 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,523 are occupied (75.24%). Of those, 547 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.42%).
Of the 1,761 ICU beds in the state, 1,201 are occupied (68.2%). Of those, 122 (22.3) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,949 ventilators in the state, 479 are in use (24.58%) and 56 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.24%).
To date, 2,439,210 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,742,381 doses have been administered (71.4%).
Of the 1,306,110 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 82% have been administered. That breaks down to 665,903 first doses and 400,646 second doses.
Of the 1,061,200 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 60% have been administered. That breaks down to 457,803 first doses and 181,610 second doses.
Of the 71,900 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 36,419 have been administered (51%).
According to DHEC, 689,865 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.