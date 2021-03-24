Pee Dee a cold spot for coronavirus cases, deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only 3.2% of the new confirmed coronavirus cases that were reported Wednesday in South Carolina came from the Pee Dee. Four counties in the region did not report any confirmed cases.

Of the 436 cases that were reported in the state, 14 cases were reported in the Pee Dee, and nine of those were in Florence County.

Five cases were reported in Darlington County. No cases were reported in Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and and Williamsburg counties.

Six probable cases were reported in Florence County. Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one probable case.

Of the 23 confirmed deaths that were reported Wednesday in South Carolina, only two were reported in the Pee Dee. Both deaths were in Florence County. Of the six probable deaths reported in the state, one was reported in Darlington County.

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 460,736 confirmed cases, 83,189 probable cases, 7,992

confirmed deaths and 1,063 probable deaths according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the 14,007 tests that were conducted Saturday, 4.7% were positive. As of Monday, 6,575,866 tests have been conducted in the state.