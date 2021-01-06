Pee Dee accounts for 15 of state’s 71 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of 71 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday in South Carolina, 15 were in the Pee Dee.
That included five deaths in Florence County and five more in Marion County. Florence County also reported a probable death.
Three deaths were reported in Darlington County and one each in Dillon and Marlboro counties.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 13 probable deaths in the state.
Of 4,037 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state, 305 were in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with 146 cases and five probable cases. Darlington County was next (51/4), followed by Williamsburg County (44), Marion County (29), Dillon County (26/2) and Marlboro County (9/0).
DHEC also reported 101 probable cases in the state.
Greenville County reported 792 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, DHEC has reported a total of 306,204 confirmed cases in the state, 27,031 probable cases, 5,139 deaths and 443 probable deaths.
As of Tuesday, 3,856,645 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 13,052 on Tuesday. The rate of positivity was 30.9%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,066 hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,232 are occupied (83.43%). Of those, 26.26% are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 146,250 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 52,168 have been administered (36%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.