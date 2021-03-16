Pee Dee has gone 3 days without a coronavirus death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third consecutive day, no confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee, according to state health officials.
In the past week, only five confirmed coronavirus deaths have been reported in the region – two in Florence County, one in Darlington County, one in Marlboro County and one in Dillon County.
Only two confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported statewide Tuesday, a day after no deaths were reported in South Carolina.
Of the 383 confirmed coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in the state, 32 were in the Pee Dee. Of the 116 probable cases in the state, three were in the Pee Dee.
Darlington County led the Pee Dee on Tuesday with 13 cases. Florence County was next with eight cases, followed by Dillon and Marlboro counties with four each and Williamsburg County. Marion County reported no cases.
Marlboro County reported three probable cases.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 455,495 confirmed cases, 79,374 probable cases, 7,851 confirmed deaths and 1,030 probable deaths.
Of the 9,948 tests that were conducted Sunday, 4.8% were positive. As of Sunday, 6,373,175 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,266 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,266 are occupied (73.37%). Of those, 589 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (7.13%).
Of the 1,766 ICU beds in the state, 1,165 are occupied (65.97%). Of those, 135 (22.92%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,952 ventilators in the state, 412 are in use (21.11%) and 63 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.7%).
To date, 1,794,228 doses have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,483,413 doses have been administered (82.7%).
Of the 972,228 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 97% have been administered. That breaks down to 564,958 first doses and 374,047 second doses.
Of the 770,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 68% have been administered. That breaks down to 382,6249 first doses and 140,863 second doses.
Of the 51,300 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 20,921 have been administered (41%).
According to DHEC, 633,564 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.