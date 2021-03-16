Pee Dee has gone 3 days without a coronavirus death

Of the 11,266 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,266 are occupied (73.37%). Of those, 589 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (7.13%).

Of the 1,766 ICU beds in the state, 1,165 are occupied (65.97%). Of those, 135 (22.92%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,952 ventilators in the state, 412 are in use (21.11%) and 63 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.7%).

To date, 1,794,228 doses have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,483,413 doses have been administered (82.7%).

Of the 972,228 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 97% have been administered. That breaks down to 564,958 first doses and 374,047 second doses.

Of the 770,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 68% have been administered. That breaks down to 382,6249 first doses and 140,863 second doses.

Of the 51,300 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 20,921 have been administered (41%).

According to DHEC, 633,564 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.