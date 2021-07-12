Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority buses could return to Society Hill and Dovesville

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. – The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority could soon be returning to northern Darlington County.

The Darlington County Council voted to authorize the allocation of $14,000 to the transportation authority to maintain existing route services in Hartsville (HART) and Darlington (DART) and to reestablish service in Society Hill and Dovesville.

Society Hill is located in northern Darlington at the intersection of U.S. 52/U.S. 401 and U.S. 15. It is close to the county's borders with Chesterfield and Marlboro counties. Dovesville is located between Darlington and Society Hill on U.S. 52/U.S. 401.

Don Strickland, executive director of the transportation authority, told the county council in a letter that service from Society Hill and Dovesville to Hartsville and Darlington is needed at least three days per week with two trips in the mornings and two in the afternoons.

He added that the town of Society Hill and a local couple have agreed to provide some funding for the project and that Carolina Pines, a hospital in Hartsviile, CareSouth and Genesis Healthcare were interested in funding the new routes.