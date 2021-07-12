 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority buses could return to Society Hill and Dovesville
SOCIETY HILL, S.C. – The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority could soon be returning to northern Darlington County. 

The Darlington County Council voted to authorize the allocation of $14,000 to the transportation authority to maintain existing route services in Hartsville (HART) and Darlington (DART) and to reestablish service in Society Hill and Dovesville. 

Society Hill is located in northern Darlington at the intersection of U.S. 52/U.S. 401 and U.S. 15. It is close to the county's borders with Chesterfield and Marlboro counties. Dovesville is located between Darlington and Society Hill on U.S. 52/U.S. 401. 

Don Strickland, executive director of the transportation authority, told the county council in a letter that service from Society Hill and Dovesville to Hartsville and Darlington is needed at least three days per week with two trips in the mornings and two in the afternoons. 

He added that the town of Society Hill and a local couple have agreed to provide some funding for the project and that Carolina Pines, a hospital in Hartsviile, CareSouth and Genesis Healthcare were interested in funding the new routes. 

The county council also voted to accept a $1.1 million grant to improve the grading at the Darlington County Airport, a $20,264 used oil grant, a $12,690 solid waste grant, a $6,950 waste tire grant, to reappoint Parker Howle to the Construction Board of Assessment and Appeals and to change John Hardee's classification on the accommodations tax advisory board from layman to lodging. 

The council also voted to provide a $75,000 grant match to the city of Darlington for facade and parking improvements around the county courthouse to be constructed. 

Several people also addressed the council about crime in the county. 

