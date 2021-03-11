Pee Dee reports one coronavirus death, 28 cases Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. —One confirmed coronavirus death and less than 30 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Pee Dee counties.
Florence County reported the only death. Darlington County reported one probable death.
Of the 359 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in South Carolina, only six of 28 cases in the Pee Dee were reported in Florence County. It also reported three probable cases.
Dillon County led the Pee Dee with 14 cases. Darlington County reported four confirmed cases and three probable cases, followed by Marlboro County (3/3), Marion County (1/0) and Williamsburg County (0/1).
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 452,004 confirmed cases, 77,388 probable cases, 7,803 confirmed deaths and 1,019 probable deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 14,211 tests that were conducted Tuesday, 6.4% were positive. As of Tuesday, 6,244,875 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,335 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,858 are occupied (78.15%). Of those, 595 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.72%).
Of the 1,766 ICU beds in the state, 1,247 are occupied (70.61%). Of those, 163 (27.39%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,954 ventilators in the state, 430 are in use (22.01%) and 62 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.42%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.