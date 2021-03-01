Pee Dee reports only 29 coronavirus cases, one death Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only 29 confirmed coronavirus cases and one confirmed death were reported Monday in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with 13 cases and no probable cases. No other Pee Dee county reported more than four cases, according to state health officials.
Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported four confirmed cases. Marlboro and Darlington counties each reported three confirmed cases. Marlboro County reported three probable cases, and Darlington County reported one probable cases.
Marion County reported two confirmed cases, plus the only death in the region.
Statewide, 740 confirmed cases and 113 probable cases, 14 deaths and three probable deaths were reported, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 444,991 confirmed cases, 72,985 probable cases, 7,592 confirmed deaths and 970 probable deaths.
Of the 25,197 tests that were conducted Friday, 4.1% were positive.
As of Saturday, 5,981,796 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,309 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,617 are occupied (75.31%). Of those, 725 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (8.51%). It was the 14th consecutive day that the total dropped.
Of the 1,744 ICU beds in the state, 1,234 are occupied (70.76%). Of those, 194 (26.76%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,959 ventilators in the state, 545 are in use (27.82%) and 88 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.14%).
Of the 1,203,410 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 929,575 have been administered (77.2%).
Of the 653,813 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 96% have been administered. That breaks down to 427,057 first doses and 201,618 second doses.
Of the 384,000 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 54% have been administered. That breaks down to 165,484 first doses and 43,192 second doses.
According to DHEC, 519,667 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.