Pee Dee reports only 29 coronavirus cases, one death Monday

Of the 1,744 ICU beds in the state, 1,234 are occupied (70.76%). Of those, 194 (26.76%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,959 ventilators in the state, 545 are in use (27.82%) and 88 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.14%).

Of the 1,203,410 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 929,575 have been administered (77.2%).

Of the 653,813 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 96% have been administered. That breaks down to 427,057 first doses and 201,618 second doses.

Of the 384,000 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 54% have been administered. That breaks down to 165,484 first doses and 43,192 second doses.

According to DHEC, 519,667 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.