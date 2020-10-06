Pee Dee’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of 17 additional coronavirus deaths that were announced Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, six were from the Pee Dee.

Florence County and Marion County each reported two deaths, bring the totals in those counties to 194 and 30, respectively.

Darlington and Dillon counties each reported one death, bringing the totals there to 58 and 38, respectively.

Statewide, DHEC announced 693 new confirmed cases and 73 new probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,800, probable cases to 5,170, confirmed deaths to 3,275 and probable deaths to 196.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 20 cases and nine probable cases, Darlinton County reported 11 cases and one probable case, Willon County reported seven cases and one probable case, Marion County reported three cases and three probable cases, Marlboro County reported three cases and one probable case and Williamsburg County reported two cases and two probable cases.

There are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30, and there are 315 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.