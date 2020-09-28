Pee Dee sees drop-off in new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 532 new confirmed coronavirus that were reported Monday in South Carolina, only 31 were from the Pee Dee.

That compares to 82 cases on Aug. 28, 132 cases on July 28, 85 cases on June 28 and 17 cases on May 28.

Only one of the 10 deaths reported Monday in the state was from the Pee Dee, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced.

DHEC announced 12 new probable cases, but none was from the Pee Dee. The agency reported one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 142,449, probable cases to 4,006, confirmed deaths to 3,154, and probable cases to 183.

In the Pee Dee, the only death reported involved an elderly person in Williamsburg County.

In Florence County, 11 new cases were reported, followed by Dillon County with eight, Williamsburg County with four, Darlington and Marion counties with three each and Marlboro County with two.

Williamsburg County ranks fourth in the state in rate of cases. Its rate is 4,162 per 100,000 in population. Florence County ranks seventh (3,492), Marlboro County ranks eighth (3,446) and Dillon County ranks ninth (3,253).