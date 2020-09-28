Pee Dee sees drop-off in new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 532 new confirmed coronavirus that were reported Monday in South Carolina, only 31 were from the Pee Dee.
That compares to 82 cases on Aug. 28, 132 cases on July 28, 85 cases on June 28 and 17 cases on May 28.
Only one of the 10 deaths reported Monday in the state was from the Pee Dee, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced.
DHEC announced 12 new probable cases, but none was from the Pee Dee. The agency reported one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 142,449, probable cases to 4,006, confirmed deaths to 3,154, and probable cases to 183.
In the Pee Dee, the only death reported involved an elderly person in Williamsburg County.
In Florence County, 11 new cases were reported, followed by Dillon County with eight, Williamsburg County with four, Darlington and Marion counties with three each and Marlboro County with two.
Williamsburg County ranks fourth in the state in rate of cases. Its rate is 4,162 per 100,000 in population. Florence County ranks seventh (3,492), Marlboro County ranks eighth (3,446) and Dillon County ranks ninth (3,253).
The rate in Darlington County is 2,864. The rate in Marion County is 2,831.
To date, Florence County has had 4,829 cases (112 probable cases) and 188 deaths (two probable deaths).
Darlington County has had 1,908 cases (150 probable) and 51 deaths (two probable).
Williamsburg County has had 1,264 cases (75 probable) and 41 deaths (four probable).
Dillon County has had 1,022 cases 925 probable) and 34 deaths 9three probable).
Marlboro County has had 900 cases (34 probable) and nine deaths (two probable).
Marion County has had 868 cases (16 probable) and 24 deaths (no probable).
After further review and discussions with Clemson University and Rymedi, the lab performing COVID-19 testing for Clemson since September 13, DHEC clarified its Sept. 26 release regarding the university’s recent COVID-19 test results.
Since September 26, Rymedi began providing the university's COVID-19 test results to DHEC. However, it wasn't until Monday that Rymedi completed its reporting of 18,866 test results to DHEC, which includes 18,051 negative, 813 positive and two inconclusive test results. These results cover a time frame of Sept. 10 to Sept. 28.
On Monday, these results were uploaded into DHEC's database and will be reflected in online data Tuesday. These tests will be reflected in DHEC’s historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.
Rymedi will report the university’s tests results to DHEC daily moving forward, and the lab will be able to report test results within the required 24 hour time frame.
There are 315 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,386,564 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,635 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 8.2%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.