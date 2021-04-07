Physician practices unveil new identities to reflect affiliation with Carolina Pines

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center physician practices employed by the hospital will now feature names highlighting the practices’ connection to the hospital. The change is effective immediately.
Physicians and staff providing care in seven practices known collectively as The Medical Group have been employed by CPRMC.
“Renaming these physician practices strengthens the connection of the practices to the hospital, which have served the region for over 20 years,” stated a hospital release.
Moving forward, all practices employed by CPRMC will be part of Carolina Pines Medical Group. Likewise, the names of each individual practice will change to reflect this structure.
“Only the practice names are changing. Patients will receive the same high-quality care as always, with the same physicians and staff and in the same locations,” said Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines. “The new names reflect our commitment to provide our patients continuity and coordination of care by highlighting a clear connection between the physician practices and the hospital. We’re pleased to share this new identity structure with our community.”
The names of the Carolina Pines Medical Group practices, all with locations in Hartsville, will change as follows: Hartsville Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will be known as Carolina Pines Medical Group Orthopedics and Spine with two locations, 700 Medical Park Drive and 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite #302; Women’s Care of Hartsville will be known as Carolina Pines Medical Group Women’s Care ,701 Medical Park Drive, Suite #202; Carolina Pines Medical Group Primary Care, 701 Medical Park Drive, Suites #207 and 305; Carolina Pines Medical Group Urology, 701 Medical Park Drive, Suites #110 A and 110 B; Carolina Pines Medical Group Cardiology, 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite 303, and Carolina Pines Medical Group Nephrology, 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite 303.
Carolina Pines Medical Group also announced the opening of a new practice: Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-in Clinic. Located at 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite #103, the practice serves as an extension of primary care by providing diagnosis and treatment of acute and urgent care needs such as cold, flu, COVID-19, upper respiratory infection, and injuries such as sprains, strains and broken bones. As the clinic’s name suggests, walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and no appointments are necessary.
In the coming months, changes in signage and other areas reflecting the new name changes will occur. To find a physician or learn about services call 843-383-5191 or visit CPRMC.com or CarolinaPinesMedicalGroup.com