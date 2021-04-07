Physician practices unveil new identities to reflect affiliation with Carolina Pines

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center physician practices employed by the hospital will now feature names highlighting the practices’ connection to the hospital. The change is effective immediately.

Physicians and staff providing care in seven practices known collectively as The Medical Group have been employed by CPRMC.

“Renaming these physician practices strengthens the connection of the practices to the hospital, which have served the region for over 20 years,” stated a hospital release.

Moving forward, all practices employed by CPRMC will be part of Carolina Pines Medical Group. Likewise, the names of each individual practice will change to reflect this structure.

“Only the practice names are changing. Patients will receive the same high-quality care as always, with the same physicians and staff and in the same locations,” said Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines. “The new names reflect our commitment to provide our patients continuity and coordination of care by highlighting a clear connection between the physician practices and the hospital. We’re pleased to share this new identity structure with our community.”