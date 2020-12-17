Positive rate for coronavirus tests in SC rises to 24.2%

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nearly one-fourth of the people who were tested Wednesday in South Carolina for the coronavirus tested positive.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 8,357 people were tested Wednesday. The positive rate was 24.2%.
On Thursday, 2,023 confirmed cases, 136 probable cases, 39 deaths and four probable deaths were reported in the state.
In the Pee Dee, 147 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and three deaths were reported Thursday.
Florence County led the way with 78 confirmed cases, five probable cases and two deaths.
Darlington County was next with 31 confirmed cases and one probable case, followed by Dillon County (20/1), Mario County (8), Marlboro County (4) and Williamsburg County (4/2, plus 1 death).
Greenville County led the state with 306 cases.
The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 243,583 confirmed cases, 19,191 probable cases, 4,484 confirmed deaths and 359 probable deaths.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Wednesday, 3,207,401 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There are 317 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
