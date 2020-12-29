Positivity rate for new coronavirus cases remains high in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolinians are continuing to test positive for the coronavirus at a high rate.
Of the 8,139 people who were tested on Monday, 27.1% tested positive.
This was a day after 28.5% of tests were positive, the second highest positivity rate the state has seen. The highest was 32.6% on Oct. 3.
A record 1,954 patients in hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, making up 23.29% of patients statewide.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,208 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, plus 52 probable cases. It also reported 22 deaths and three probable deaths.
Eight confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported in Greenville, which again led the state in new cases with 387.
In the Pee Dee, no deaths were reported, but 166 cases and nine probable cases were reported.
Florence County reported 82 confirmed cases and seven probable cases, followed by Darlington County (33/1), Marlboro County (24), Williamsburg County (13/1), Marion County (11) and Dillon County (3).
South Carolina now has had 277,563 confirmed cases, 23,039 probable cases, 4,804 deaths and 394 probable deaths.
As of Monday, 3,606,268 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
There are 313 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.