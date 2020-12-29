Positivity rate for new coronavirus cases remains high in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolinians are continuing to test positive for the coronavirus at a high rate.

Of the 8,139 people who were tested on Monday, 27.1% tested positive.

This was a day after 28.5% of tests were positive, the second highest positivity rate the state has seen. The highest was 32.6% on Oct. 3.

A record 1,954 patients in hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, making up 23.29% of patients statewide.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,208 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, plus 52 probable cases. It also reported 22 deaths and three probable deaths.

Eight confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported in Greenville, which again led the state in new cases with 387.

In the Pee Dee, no deaths were reported, but 166 cases and nine probable cases were reported.

Florence County reported 82 confirmed cases and seven probable cases, followed by Darlington County (33/1), Marlboro County (24), Williamsburg County (13/1), Marion County (11) and Dillon County (3).