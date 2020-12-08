'Project Team' to invest $10 million in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A local manufacturing and distribution facility could be investing $10 million in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Council voted Monday to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of agreement with a company identified as Project Team.

The ordinance indicates that Project Team intends to invest $10 million in expansion of a manufacturing and distribution facility it has in the county. In exchange, the county will extend a previous fee in lieu of agreement with the company and offer special source revenue credits for the company of 30%.

The previous fee in lieu agreement was a 10-year extension at 60% special source revenue credits.

The ordinance is expected to be on the council's agenda for third and final reading at the January meeting of the council. At that time, the name of the company will be revealed.

In other action, the council also approved resolutions naming the new building at Lake Darpo the Clubhouse at Lake Darpo and accepting the offer of the city of Darlington to maintain Hewitt Street and a portion of Fountain Street.

The council also recognized outgoing Councilman Robert Kilgo at his final meeting. Kilgo lost in the primary election to Angie Godbold.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.