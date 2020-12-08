 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Project Team' to invest $10 million in Darlington County
0 comments

'Project Team' to invest $10 million in Darlington County

{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A local manufacturing and distribution facility could be investing $10 million in Darlington County. 

The Darlington County Council voted Monday to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of agreement with a company identified as Project Team. 

The ordinance indicates that Project Team intends to invest $10 million in expansion of a manufacturing and distribution facility it has in the county. In exchange, the county will extend a previous fee in lieu of agreement with the company and offer special source revenue credits for the company of 30%. 

The previous fee in lieu agreement was a 10-year extension at 60% special source revenue credits. 

The ordinance is expected to be on the council's agenda for third and final reading at the January meeting of the council. At that time, the name of the company will be revealed. 

In other action, the council also approved resolutions naming the new building at Lake Darpo the Clubhouse at Lake Darpo and accepting the offer of the city of Darlington to maintain Hewitt Street and a portion of Fountain Street. 

The council also recognized outgoing Councilman Robert Kilgo at his final meeting. Kilgo lost in the primary election to Angie Godbold. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butler Foundation receives grants from Byerly, Sonoco foundations
News

Butler Foundation receives grants from Byerly, Sonoco foundations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Butler Heritage Foundation has received assists from the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation. The Butler foundation announced Monday morning that it had received grants of $207,500 from the Byerly Foundation and $50,000 from the Sonoco Foundation for the renovations to the gym at the Butler Community Center. The gym is used almost every day by the Boys and Girls Club. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert