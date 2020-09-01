Reports on COVID-19 cases in schools will start soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will start providing twice-weekly reports this week on the number COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students at public and private schools in the state.
This school reporting will include for every school both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members, and will be updated on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage on Tuesday and Friday afternoons. The first reports will be available this Friday.
Key points about this new data include:
The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school
Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in private and public schools
At this time, college students will not be captured in these reports, although several colleges and universities are choosing to announce cases on their websites. Students residing in South Carolina to go to school are included in South Carolina’s daily numbers, reported out by county based on current address.
Only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts.
Sports coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other school employees with a physical presence in schools will be included in these reports. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
Some schools might choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.
There might be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting, as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online.
To view the school cases lists, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.
On Tuesday, DHEC announced 761 new confirmed cases and 31 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 37 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,116, probable cases to 1,730, confirmed deaths to 2,626, and 131 probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 56 cases and three deaths. It now has had 4,285 cases, plus 33 probable cases, and 152 deaths, plus one probable death.
No other deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee.
Darlington County reported 14 cases, followed by Marlboro County (8), Dillon County (7), Marion County (6) and Williamsburg County (2).
There are 254 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 229 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Monday, a total of 1,018,379 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 3,396 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 22.4%.
