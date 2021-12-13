RiverBend Builder LLC hosts chamber Connections After Hours

HARTSVILLE – RiverBend Builder Dec. 9 played hos to the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Connections After Hours along with a ribbon cutting at the business’ new office at 125 Westfield Street in Hartsville.

The business is owned by Ken and Amber Gibson.

Quality work and customer service is the hallmark of their work, Ken said.

“We want to bring a reputation of building quality homes to the area,” Ken said.

“It is important to us to deliver unparalleled workmanship on every assignment.We want your dreams to become a reality and will go the extra mile to work with you on every step of your project and every decision along the way to ensure this happens,” according to the couple's Website.

Ken has more than 20 years of experience in home building and carpentry and Amber has a background in customer service and product quality.

“We work together to take custom homes to a new level," the couple said. “We don't just build your dream home, we offer a personalized experience.”

Amber said they build custom and spec homes.