Rotarians learn about Empty Chair Endeavor

HARTSVILLE – Greg Buffkin of Florence shared about his ministry, the Empty Chair Endeavor, with the Hartsville Rotary Club.

Empty Chair Endeavor is a nonprofit ministry that came to be after the tragic death of his son by suicide. Empty Chair Endeavor is a team of six people, which includes Greg and his wife, Cathy, who have all experience the death of a child.

They talk with people about how they can help friends and family grieving the tragic death of a child.

Buffkin said they wanted to turn their tragedies into something positive.

“And this ministry is the good that has come of out our losing our children,” he said.

On Oct. 24, 2015, Buffkin said he and his wife were in the mountains when they learned their 26-year-old son had taken his own life. He said his world changed forever. There would be no more bear hugs, L love you dad, no more texts or calls.

Buffkin said it is impossible at that moment to know how you are going to survive something like this.

How? He said with the help of God, friends, prayers from people you don’t even know, counseling and each other. He said there is no expiration date on grief.

He said friends and family need to be patient and kind.

He said, “Most people don’t know what to do are say to us.”

The Empty Chair Endeavor is a ministry to help other to with that.

He said, “Don’t try to fix them or speed up the process.”

Buffkin said when the funeral ends, the grieving begins.

He said they help people by giving them the tools to help others. He said they are ambassadors and would like to speak with civic groups and others about helping others. He retired two years ago and does this full time.

Their website states: “Our purpose and passion s to bring awareness to our communities, churches and workplaces of the devastating impact the death of a child has on the survivors. It is our desire to help prepare and equip others for compassionate and effective ministry to these survivors.”

For more information, visit emptychairendeavor.com or visit their Facebook page.

