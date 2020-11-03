 Skip to main content
S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy wins reelection
breaking

S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy wins reelection

DARLINGTON, S.C. − S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Democrat from Hartsville, won his bid for reelection Tuesday night.

Malloy retained his District 29 seat, receiving 53.7% of the votes to defeat Republican challenger J.D. Chaplin.

Chaplin defeated Malloy in Darlington County, receiving 14,130 votes to the incumbent's 13,103 votes.

But Malloy received 5,792 votes in Marlboro County and 3,512 votes in Lee County.

Chaplin received 4,289 votes in Marlboro County and 912 votes in Lee County.

