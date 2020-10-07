Safety in the kitchen theme for Fire Prevention Week

HARTSVILLE – The first week in October is Fire Prevention Week. The Hartsville Fire Department is working around COVID-19 to spread the word through social media Oct. 4-10.

This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

Thomas Catoe Jr., fire inspector with the Hartsville Fire Department, said the number one cause of house fires in the United States originates in the kitchen.

“Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries," Catoe said, “and unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen, especially unattended grease on the stove.”

To help avoid kitchen fires, stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food. Catoe said turn off the burner if you must leave the kitchen even for a short time. If simmering, baking or roasting food, he said, it is necessary to check it regularly and stay in the home.