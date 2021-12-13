Santa visits the Hartsville Museum on Saturday

HARTSVILLE – More than a hundred children, from a few weeks old to teens with younger siblings, accompanied by parents and grandparents, arrived at the Hartsville Museum Saturday morning for an opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa and chance to sit on his knee and share their Christmas lists.

Santa made his annual visit from the North Pole to the museum prior to riding in the Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon.

The museum is decorated for the holidays and families strolled throughout, taking photos by the decorated trees, as they waited for their chance to see Santa.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.