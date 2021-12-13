Santa visits the Hartsville Museum on Saturday

Santa asks Allyssa Baker of Hartsville if she has been a good girl all year long during a visit at the Hartsville Museum on Saturday.
Santa Claus visited the Hartsville Museum Saturday morning before participating in the annual Christmas parade in the afternoon, Allyssa Baker of Hartsville tells Santa what she would like for Christmas.
Zoey Pettigrew, 5, of Hartsville visits with Santa on Saturday at the Hartsville Museum.
Blaire and Thomas Jordan of Hartsville visited the Hartsville Museum on Saturday for an opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
Savannah and Madelyn Fields show sisterly love by the Christmas Card Tree at the Hartsville Museum. They came to the museum on Saturday morning for a visit and photo with Santa.
Tanya O’Neal signs the ledger to record her visit to the Hartsville Museum on Saturday. Zoey, left, and Chloe O’Neal were among the more than 100 children to visit the museum on Saturday for a chance to sit on Santa’s knee, tell him their Christmas wishes and have their photo taken.
Santa signs the ledger at the Hartsville Museum to record his visit on Saturday. Coming from the North Pole, travelled the farthest distance of the day.
ARDIE ARVIDSON
Hartsville Messenger
aarvidson@hartsvillemessenger
HARTSVILLE – More than a hundred children, from a few weeks old to teens with younger siblings, accompanied by parents and grandparents, arrived at the Hartsville Museum Saturday morning for an opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa and chance to sit on his knee and share their Christmas lists.
Santa made his annual visit from the North Pole to the museum prior to riding in the Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon.
The museum is decorated for the holidays and families strolled throughout, taking photos by the decorated trees, as they waited for their chance to see Santa.
The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!