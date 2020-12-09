Santa's visit to the Hartsville Museum canceled this year

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Museum is decorated for Christmas. Visitors are welcome to stroll through the Christmas Exhibit filled with toys, twinkling lights, wreaths and trees.

There is Santa’s Workshop, Santa’s Office, a Christmas village and lots of trees depicting the holidays over the years.

Entire families – mom and dad to grandma and grandpa and certainly children – will enjoy reminiscing about Christmases of the past while viewing the toys and trees filled with lights and ornaments.

Santa’s annual visit to the museum on the day of the Christmas parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, has been canceled this year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, the museum will be open Dec 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Hartsville Museum will also be open on Thursday evenings on Dec. 10 and 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Regular museum hours during COVID are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.