 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa's visit to the Hartsville Museum canceled this year
0 comments
HARTSVILLE MUSEUM

Santa's visit to the Hartsville Museum canceled this year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Museum is decorated for Christmas. Visitors are welcome to stroll through the Christmas Exhibit filled with toys, twinkling lights, wreaths and trees.

There is Santa’s Workshop, Santa’s Office, a Christmas village and lots of trees depicting the holidays over the years.

Entire families – mom and dad to grandma and grandpa and certainly children – will enjoy reminiscing about Christmases of the past while viewing the toys and trees filled with lights and ornaments.

Santa’s annual visit to the museum on the day of the Christmas parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, has been canceled this year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.  However, the museum will be open Dec 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  

The Hartsville Museum will also be open on Thursday evenings on Dec. 10 and 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Regular museum hours during COVID are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butler Foundation receives grants from Byerly, Sonoco foundations
News

Butler Foundation receives grants from Byerly, Sonoco foundations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Butler Heritage Foundation has received assists from the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation. The Butler foundation announced Monday morning that it had received grants of $207,500 from the Byerly Foundation and $50,000 from the Sonoco Foundation for the renovations to the gym at the Butler Community Center. The gym is used almost every day by the Boys and Girls Club. 

News

'Project Team' to invest $10 million in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A local manufacturing and distribution facility could be investing $10 million in Darlington County. The Darlington County Council voted Monday to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of agreement with a company identified as Project Team. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert