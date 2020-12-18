SC breaks its single-day record for coronavirus cases by 16%

The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 247,361 confirmed cases, 19,715 probable cases, 4,512 confirmed deaths and 360 probable deaths.

Of the 11,150 inpatient beds in South Carolina, 9,205 (82.6%) are occupied, and 1,460 of the occupied beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients (15.9%).

Of the 1,703 ICU beds in the state, 1,358 (79.7%) are occupied , and 315 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (23.2%).

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

As of Thursday, 3,251,816 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.