SC breaks its single-day record for coronavirus cases by 16%

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As South Carolina closes in on a quarter-million confirmed coronavirus cases, the single-day record for confirmed cases in the state has been broken again.
On Friday, 3,648 cases were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
That was 511 cases more than the previous record of 3,157 that was set on Dec. 11, an increase of 16.2%.
DHEC also reported 130 probable cases, 28 deaths and one probable death.
This brings the statewide totals 247,361 cases, 19,715 probable cases, 4,512 deaths and 360 probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, 333 cases and seven probable cases were reported Friday.
Florence County reported 163 cases and four probable cases. It was followed by Darlington County (61/1), Dillon County (46), Williamsburg County (29/2), Marion County (28) and Marlboro County (6).
Three deaths were reported in the Pee Dee. There was one confirmed and one probable death in Florence County and one death in Darlington County.
More than one-fourth of the people who were tested Thursday in South Carolina for the coronavirus tested positive.
According to DHEC, 14,060 people were tested Thursday. The positive rate was 25.9%.
Of the 11,150 inpatient beds in South Carolina, 9,205 (82.6%) are occupied, and 1,460 of the occupied beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients (15.9%).
Of the 1,703 ICU beds in the state, 1,358 (79.7%) are occupied , and 315 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (23.2%).
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Thursday, 3,251,816 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There are 313 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
