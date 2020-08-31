SC budget revenues revised down again

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly will have less money to work with when it returns later this month to Columbia.

The South Carolina Bureau of Economic Advisors voted Monday to reduce its estimate of the state's general fund revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2021, by $52.1 million, moving the available revenue from $9.55 billion to $9.5 billion. However, the available revenues include $775 million in non-recurring revenue from surpluses from the previous two fiscal years, the capital reserve fund and departmental budget funds that have not been spent and $86.1 million in new recurring revenues that have not yet been allocated.

Non-recurring revenue is money that the state isn't guaranteed to get going forward. Typically money like that is used for one-time projects such as $50 checks to taxpayers like provided last year. Recurring revenue is money the state expects to receive on an ongoing basis that is likely to be used for departmental budgets and the like.

Monday's revision was made due to the economic uncertainty surrounding the impacts of the shutdowns implemented to prevent a level of spread of COVID-19 that would overwhelm hospitals.