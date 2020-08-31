SC budget revenues revised down again

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly will have less money to work with when it returns later this month to Columbia.
The South Carolina Bureau of Economic Advisors voted Monday to reduce its estimate of the state's general fund revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2021, by $52.1 million, moving the available revenue from $9.55 billion to $9.5 billion. However, the available revenues include $775 million in non-recurring revenue from surpluses from the previous two fiscal years, the capital reserve fund and departmental budget funds that have not been spent and $86.1 million in new recurring revenues that have not yet been allocated.
Non-recurring revenue is money that the state isn't guaranteed to get going forward. Typically money like that is used for one-time projects such as $50 checks to taxpayers like provided last year. Recurring revenue is money the state expects to receive on an ongoing basis that is likely to be used for departmental budgets and the like.
Monday's revision was made due to the economic uncertainty surrounding the impacts of the shutdowns implemented to prevent a level of spread of COVID-19 that would overwhelm hospitals.
In specific, the board examined general fund revenues for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that ended on June 30 and then revised those estimates based on the uncertainty of the effects of the shutdowns on personal income, business income and business activity.
The decision to revise the estimate was the second decision made by the board this year. In the spring, the board voted to revise the fiscal year revenue estimate downward by $701.9 million from the February forecast of $10,254.1 million to $9,552.2 million.
The General Assembly will return to Columbia on Sept. 15 to consider the budget.
Gov. Henry McMaster has asked the General Assembly to have the state continue to operate on a continuing resolution approved in April that set state budget at the same levels as in 2019-20 and to keep any leftover money available to meet state government needs if the impact of the shutdown extends for an even longer period of time.
