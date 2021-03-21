SC coronavirus death toll nears 8,000

Of the 11,352 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,459 are occupied (74.52%). Of those, 542 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.41%).

Of the 1,762 ICU beds in the state, 1,205 are occupied (68.39%). Of those, 133 (24.54%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 463 are in use (23.94%) and 66 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.184%).

To date, 2,127,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,648,077 doses have been administered (77.5%).

Of the 1,068,660 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 95% have been administered. That breaks down to 629,109 first doses and 389,277 second doses.

Of the 997,300 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 60% have been administered. That breaks down to 429,718 first doses and 168,230 second doses.

Of the 61,100 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 31,743 have been administered (52%).

According to DHEC, 633,564 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.