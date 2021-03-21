SC coronavirus death toll nears 8,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The confirmed coronavirus death toll in South Carolina is closing in on 8,000.
Of the 35 confirmed deaths reported Sunday by state health officials, only two were in the Pee Dee: one in Darlington County and one in Florence County.
Of the eight probable deaths reported in the state, none was in the Pee Dee.
Statewide, the cumulative total of confirmed deaths is 7,953 and the total of probable deaths is 1,054.
Of the 654 confirmed cases and 405 probable cases reported Sunday in the state, 40 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence and Marion counties led the region with 15 confirmed cases each. Florence County reported five probable cases, and Marion County reported three.
Darlington County was next with six confirmed cases and six probable cases. Dillon County and Marlboro County each reported two cases. Dillon County reported four probable cases; Marlboro County reported one.
No confirmed cases or probable cases were reported in Williamsburg County.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 459,417 confirmed cases, 82,165 probable cases.
Of the 20,445 tests that were conducted Friday, 4.3% were positive. As of Saturday, 6,524,120 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,352 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,459 are occupied (74.52%). Of those, 542 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.41%).
Of the 1,762 ICU beds in the state, 1,205 are occupied (68.39%). Of those, 133 (24.54%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 463 are in use (23.94%) and 66 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.184%).
To date, 2,127,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,648,077 doses have been administered (77.5%).
Of the 1,068,660 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 95% have been administered. That breaks down to 629,109 first doses and 389,277 second doses.
Of the 997,300 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 60% have been administered. That breaks down to 429,718 first doses and 168,230 second doses.
Of the 61,100 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 31,743 have been administered (52%).
According to DHEC, 633,564 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.