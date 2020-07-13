COLUMBIA, S.C. – An additional 1,532 coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths were announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58,003, probable cases to 165, confirmed deaths to 961 and 11 probable deaths.
Twelve of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (1) and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Bamberg County (1).
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (4), Aiken (36), Allendale (3), Anderson (46), Bamberg (15), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (34), Berkeley (85), Calhoun (10), Charleston (279), Cherokee (10), Chester (8), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (9), Dillon (13), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (7), Florence (38), Georgetown (12), Greenville (118), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (2), Laurens (9), Lee (3), Lexington (92), Marion (6), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (6), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (52), Pickens (15), Richland (124), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (101), Sumter (29), Union (8), Williamsburg (13) and York (64)
As of Sunday, a total of 553,515 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,230 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.2%.
As of Monday morning, 3,009 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,692 are in use, which is a 71.88% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,692 inpatient beds currently used, 1,488 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of those patients, 205 are on ventilators.
