SC positivity rate for coronavirus tests again exceeds 20%

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 9,796 coronavirus tests that were reported Monday in South Carolina, 21.7% were positive.
It was the sixth consecutive day that the state’s positivity rate exceeded 20%.
Also on Monday, 332 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A young adult’s death in Williamsburg County was the only confirmed death reported in the Pee Dee. A young adult is defined as someone between the ages of 18 and 34. One probable death also was reported in Florence County, and another one was reported in Marlboro County. Both individuals were elderly.
Florence County led the Pee Dee on Monday with 153 new confirmed cases and one probable case. The 153 cases were the second most in the state, behind Greenville (322).
Dillon and Williamsburg counties followed with 50 cases each. Darlington County was next (40), followed by Marion (27) and Marlboro (6) counties.
Statewide, 2,121 new confirmed cases and 34 probable cases were reported as well as 21 deaths and six probable deaths.
As of Sunday, 3,342,677 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There are 315 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
