SC reports 526 fewer coronavirus cases than previous day

COLUMBIA– The number of coronavirus cases that was announced Monday in South Carolina was 526 fewer than the number that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Sunday.

DHEC announced 755 new confirmed cases and 12 new probable cases. That was down from Sunday’s total of 1,281, the highest single-day total since Sept. 3.

DHEC announced additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,946, probable cases to 7,555, confirmed deaths to 3,587 and 236 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, 71 coronavirus cases and three probable cases were reported Monday. Marion County led the way with 24 cases (plus one probable case). That was followed by Florence (19), Darlington (16/1), Dillon (6), Marlboro (5) and Williamsburg (1/1) counties.

Three deaths were reported Monday in the Pee Dee: one middle-aged individual each in Florence and Darlington counties and one elderly individual in Marlboro County.

There are 113 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 293 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.