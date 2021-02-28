SC reports lowest weekly total of coronavirus cases since Nov. 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the week that ended Saturday, South Carolina reported 8,498 confirmed coronavirus cases.
That’s down from the record of 38,907 cases reported the week of Jan. 9.
It’s the lowest weekly total since Nov. 7, when 7,664 cases were reported.
On Sunday, 1,197 confirmed cases, 258 probable cases, 35 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths were reported by state health officials. That was the highest number of probable cases in the past week.
That included 40 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and two probable deaths in the Pee Dee, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 14 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Marion County was next with eight cases and one probable case, followed by Dillon County (7/1), Williamsburg County (4/2), Marlboro County (4/1) and Darlington County (3/10).
Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one confirmed death. Williamsburg County reported two probable deaths.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 444,207 confirmed cases, 72,616 probable cases, 7,578 confirmed deaths and 968 probable deaths.
Of the 26,779 tests that were conducted Friday, 7.0% were positive.
As of Friday, 5,952,112 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,305 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,657 are occupied (76.58%). Of those, 769 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (8.88%). It was the 13th consecutive day that the total dropped.
Of the 1,744 ICU beds in the state, 1,251 are occupied (71.73%). Of those, 203 (26.4%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,958 ventilators in the state, 551 are in use (28.14%) and 97 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.61%).
Of the 1,183,410 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 905,929 have been administered (76.55).
Of the 653,813 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 93% have been administered. That breaks down to 418,135 first doses and 192,730 second doses.
Of the 364,000 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 56% have been administered. That breaks down to 162,067 first doses and 41,009 second doses.
According to DHEC, 518,936 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.