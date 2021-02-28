SC reports lowest weekly total of coronavirus cases since Nov. 7

As of Friday, 5,952,112 tests have been conducted in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 11,305 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,657 are occupied (76.58%). Of those, 769 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (8.88%). It was the 13th consecutive day that the total dropped.

Of the 1,744 ICU beds in the state, 1,251 are occupied (71.73%). Of those, 203 (26.4%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,958 ventilators in the state, 551 are in use (28.14%) and 97 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.61%).

Of the 1,183,410 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 905,929 have been administered (76.55).

Of the 653,813 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 93% have been administered. That breaks down to 418,135 first doses and 192,730 second doses.

Of the 364,000 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 56% have been administered. That breaks down to 162,067 first doses and 41,009 second doses.

According to DHEC, 518,936 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.