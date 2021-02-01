SC reports second deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when coronavirus cases dropped slightly in South Carolina, confirmed deaths spiked.
The confirmed total of deaths reported Monday by state health officials was 210. That’s the second most confirmed deaths reported in a single day, exceeded only by the 226 that were reported Thursday.
In the past week, 673 deaths have been reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In the first 45 weeks of the pandemic, South Carolina averaged 131 deaths per week.
SCDHEC reported 2,130 confirmed new cases on Monday. In the previous five days, the average was 2,904 cases per day.
In the Pee Dee, 128 new confirmed cases were reported Monday. That was in contrast to the 288 cases reported Monday in Greenville County alone.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 46 cases, followed by Williamsburg (30), Darlington (22), Dillon (12), Marion (10) and Marlboro (8) counties.
Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported five of the Pee Dee’s 15 deaths. Darlington and Dillon counties each reported two deaths and Marion County reported one. Darlington County reported one probable death.
Statewide, a cumulative total of 398,892 confirmed cases, 47, 024 probable cases, 6,654 confirmed deaths and 79 probable deaths have been reported.
As of Saturday, 4,997,535 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 9,870 on Saturday. The rate of positivity was 21.6%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,346 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,915 are occupied (78.57%). Of those, 1,842 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (20.66%).
Of the 1,775 ICU beds in the state, 1,348 are occupied (75.94%). Of those, 391 (21.23%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,984 ventilators in the state, 654 are in use (32.96%) and 240 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.03%).
Of the 740,450 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 420,964 have been administered (56.9%).
Of the 423,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 75% have been administered.
Of the 113,900 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 50% have been administered.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.