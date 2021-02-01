SC reports second deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic

As of Saturday, 4,997,535 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 9,870 on Saturday. The rate of positivity was 21.6%.

To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

Of the 11,346 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,915 are occupied (78.57%). Of those, 1,842 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (20.66%).

Of the 1,775 ICU beds in the state, 1,348 are occupied (75.94%). Of those, 391 (21.23%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,984 ventilators in the state, 654 are in use (32.96%) and 240 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.03%).

Of the 740,450 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 420,964 have been administered (56.9%).

Of the 423,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 75% have been administered.

Of the 113,900 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 50% have been administered.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.