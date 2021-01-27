SC surpasses 6,000 coronavirus deaths; five more die in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than 6,000 people now have died of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
State health officials reported 88 confirmed coronavirus deaths Wednesday, pushing the cumulative total to 6,030.
Florence County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 320. That ranks seventh in the state, but it is only five deaths short of ranking fourth.
Greenville County leads the state with 621, followed by Spartanburg County (480) and Richland County (367). Anderson, Charleston and Lexington counties are tied with 324 deaths. Horry County ranks right behind Florence County with 318 deaths.
South Carolina health officials reported 2,621 confirmed cases Wednesday, including 172 in the Pee Dee and 395 in Greenville County.
For a change, Florence County did not lead the Pee Dee in cases. Darlington County led with 49, followed by Williamsburg County (35), Florence County (34), Dillon and Marion counties with 20 each and Marlboro County withy 14.
Florence and Williamsburg counties reported 10 probable cases each, followed by Darlington County (9), Marion County (3) and Dillon and Marlboro counties with 1 each.
Since March, South Carolina has reported 384,556 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 42,675 probable cases and 643 probable deaths.
As of Monday, 4,760,665 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 10,470 on Monday. The rate of positivity was 25%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,387 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,429 are occupied (82.8%). Of those, 2,140 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (22.7%).
Of the 1,784 ICU beds in the state, 1,417 are occupied (79.43%). Of those, 437 (20.42%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,978 ventilators in the state, 701 are in use (35.44%) and 281 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.13%).
Of the 622,350 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 297,453 have been administered (47.8%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.