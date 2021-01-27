SC surpasses 6,000 coronavirus deaths; five more die in Florence County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday, 4,760,665 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 10,470 on Monday. The rate of positivity was 25%.

To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

Of the 11,387 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,429 are occupied (82.8%). Of those, 2,140 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (22.7%).

Of the 1,784 ICU beds in the state, 1,417 are occupied (79.43%). Of those, 437 (20.42%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,978 ventilators in the state, 701 are in use (35.44%) and 281 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.13%).

Of the 622,350 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 297,453 have been administered (47.8%).

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.