SC tops 1 million in COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in South Carolina to date.
Of the 1,336,980 doses allocated, 1,017,013 doses have been given. That’s a rate of 76%.
In Florence County, 21,489 residents have been vaccinated. That’s 19.3% of the people who are at least 15 years old.
In Darlington County, 9,407 residents have been vaccinated. That’s 17.2% of those eligible.
In Dillon County, the rate is 16.5%.
In Marion County, the rate is 15.9%.
In Marlboro and Williamsburg counties, the rates are 14.6%.
Statewide, of the 708,580 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 91% have been administered. That breaks down to 450,820 first doses and 231,879 second doses.
Of the 422,800 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 72% have been administered. That breaks down to 184,377 first doses and 55,997 second doses.
According to DHEC, 541,212 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled. That includes 5,000 appointments Friday at Darlington Raceway.
Statewide, 819 confirmed cases and 374 probable cases, 38 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths were reported Thursday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In the Pee Dee, 46 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases and five deaths were reported Thursday.
Dillon County led with 12 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Darlington County was next with 11 confirmed cases and one probable case, followed by Florence County (10/4), Williamsburg County (7/1), Marlboro County (4/1) and Marion (2/1).
Florence County reported two deaths. Darlington, Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 447,085 confirmed cases, 74,478 probable cases, 7,660 confirmed deaths and 1,000 probable deaths.
Of the 21,020 tests that were conducted Tuesday, 5.5% were positive. As of Tuesday, 6,045,915 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,351 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,844 are occupied (77.91%). Of those, 734 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (8.3%).
Of the 1,744 ICU beds in the state, 1,270 are occupied (72.82%). Of those, 180 (24.52%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,958 ventilators in the state, 555 are in use (28.35%) and 91 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.4%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.