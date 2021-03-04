SC tops 1 million in COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in South Carolina to date.

Of the 1,336,980 doses allocated, 1,017,013 doses have been given. That’s a rate of 76%.

In Florence County, 21,489 residents have been vaccinated. That’s 19.3% of the people who are at least 15 years old.

In Darlington County, 9,407 residents have been vaccinated. That’s 17.2% of those eligible.

In Dillon County, the rate is 16.5%.

In Marion County, the rate is 15.9%.

In Marlboro and Williamsburg counties, the rates are 14.6%.

Statewide, of the 708,580 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 91% have been administered. That breaks down to 450,820 first doses and 231,879 second doses.

Of the 422,800 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 72% have been administered. That breaks down to 184,377 first doses and 55,997 second doses.

According to DHEC, 541,212 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled. That includes 5,000 appointments Friday at Darlington Raceway.