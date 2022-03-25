Schaefer writes 'Mass in A Major' to be performed at spring concert

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Community Chorus, under the direction of Jim Beaumier, will perform, "Mass in A Major," written by Hartsville resident Dennis Schaefer, during its spring concert.

Schaefer has been writing music for a long time.

“Sometimes ideas go through your head and you scribble them down on scraps of paper,” he said.

Most often this happens just before falling asleep.

“Ideas come when I’m half asleep,” he said.

Schaefer said “Mass in A Major’ took him about three months to finalize the piano vocal score and the orchestration another two months.

In addition to his “Schaefer’s work, the chorus will perform Mendelsohn’s “Hymn of Praise.”

“I look forward to it,” Schaefer said. “Jim took a chance that I would write something acceptable.”

Schaefer said he suggested it to Beaumier that it might be good publicity for the group to have a locally written Mass for this year’s performance. Schaefer said he wrote it in 2015, pre-pandemic, while recovering from an operation.

It is sung in Latin, he said. It alternates between lively and somber with some dramatic parts and covers a range of emotions.

“It is very traditional, simple, and straightforward,” Schaefer said. “My interest was for it to be listener and singer friendly. I wanted it to maintain interest throughout. When I finished it, I played it back and sang the parts, and I said, ‘that will do.’ The more I hear if, the more I like it. Dr. Beaumier was most impressed with it.”

The Mass is about a half hour in length. The “Hymn of Praise” is about 40-45 minutes in length.

Schaefer said the Hartsville Community Chorus, previously known as the Hartsville Civic Chorale, has been in existence for more than 40 years. He and his wife, Cynthia, have been a part of the group since they moved to Hartsville from New Jersey about 16 years ago.

Schaefer was president of the chorus for 9 1/2 years.

Schaefer said he is looking forward to the concert and hearing the Mass in A Major sung by the chorus. He said they have been in sectional rehearsals. There are four solo parts.

The chorus will be accompanied by a full 32- piece orchestra.

Schaefer received his degree in music education from West Virginia Wesleyan College. And he serves as organist at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hartsville. Prior to coming to Hartsville, Schaefer served as an organist for 35 years for a church in New Jersey. He also served as accompanist for the Hartsville High School Chorus, while it was directed by Beaumier. Both are now retired.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on April 30 at West Hartsville Baptist Church. The concert is free, open to the public; however, donations will be accepted.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.