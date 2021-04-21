School district announces Teacher Feature winners for April

DARLINGTON – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announces the Teacher Feature winners for April. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants. In addition, Teacher Feature winners receive a coupon from The Cleaners for free dry cleaning at any of their locations.

The April honorees:

Cari Dillard, Bay Road Elementary School.

Christen Bragg, Brockington Elementary Magnet School.

Rachel Black, Carolina Elementary School.

Lindsey McElveen, Darlington County Institute of Technology.

Sonya Smith, Darlington County Virtual Academy.

Raymond Jennings, Darlington High School.

Nicholl Gainey-Pearsall, Darlington Middle School.