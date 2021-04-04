 Skip to main content
SC's coronavirus death total is 42.1% of its hospitalization total
FLORENCE, S.C. – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in South Carolina in March 2020 through Thursday, not all of the 9,196 confirmed or probable deaths have happened in a hospital.

But the overall death total is 42.1% of its hospitalization total of 21,827, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

Of the 555,274 confirmed or probable cases that have been reported in the state, 3.9% have resulted in hospitalization 1.66% of the people who have tested positive have died.

In the Pee Dee, the rate of death compared to hospitalization is 34.1%, significantly lower than the state rate.

It’s 34.1% in Florence County (398 confirmed or probable deaths and 1,166 hospitalizations).

It’s 37.6% in Marion County (101 deaths and 268 hospitalizations).

It’s 36.9% in Darlington County (171 deaths and 464 hospitalizations).

It’s 33.9% in Williamsburg County (95 deaths and 280 hospitalizations).

It’s 32.6% in Dillon County (80 deaths and 245 hospitalizations).

It’s 25% in Marlboro County (51 deaths and 204 hospitalizations).

The rate of confirmed of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population is 12,835 cases in Williamsburg County, 12,437 in Florence County, 13,970 in Dillon County, 12,228 in Darlington County, 12,030 in Marlboro County and 11,205 in Marion County.

For the past two weeks, rates per 100,000 are down dramatically: 334.7 in Dillon County, 247.9 in Marion County, 134 in Marlboro County, 108.5 in Florence County, 85.6 in Darlington County and 75.7 in Williamsburg County.

To date, Florence County leads the Pee Dee with 17,199 confirmed or probable cases. Darlington County is next (8,146), followed by Dillon County (4,256), Williamsburg County (3,928), Marion County (3,435) and Marlboro County (3,142).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

