SC's coronavirus death total is 42.1% of its hospitalization total

For the past two weeks, rates per 100,000 are down dramatically: 334.7 in Dillon County, 247.9 in Marion County, 134 in Marlboro County, 108.5 in Florence County, 85.6 in Darlington County and 75.7 in Williamsburg County.

To date, Florence County leads the Pee Dee with 17,199 confirmed or probable cases. Darlington County is next (8,146), followed by Dillon County (4,256), Williamsburg County (3,928), Marion County (3,435) and Marlboro County (3,142).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.