Seniors receive vouchers for fruits and vegetables

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Seniors drove to the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center on Washington Street in Hartsville on Aug. 11 for a drive-thru version of the annual Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program.

The program is income based and designed for people 60 and older to supplement the diets of seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and to support South Carolina produce farmers.

Laura Ketter, nutrition services program coordinator with Vantage Point Area Agency on Aging, a division of CareSouth Carolina, said this year due to COVID-19 the event was changed to a drive-thru.

Assisting Ketter on Aug. 11 was Rowan Goodrich, dietitian with the S.C. Department on Aging, and Ketter’s husband, Levern.

The CareSouth maintenance team was there to direct traffic.

Approximately 300 people were expected to drive up to receive vouchers in Hartsville. Ketter is also responsible for handing them out in Society Hill.

Between her agency and the Darlington County Council on Aging, they had 1,400 voucher checks available. There is a waiting list for those who didn’t sign up online.