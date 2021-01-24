Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Darlington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 60 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Sunday in South Carolina, seven were from Darlington County.
The deaths occurred over a three-day period, which two coming Wednesday, two coming Thursday and three coming Friday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 3,450 confirmed coronavirus cases reported Sunday by state health officials, 202 were in the Pee Dee and 467 were from Greenville County.
Florence County led with 92 cases and four probable cases, followed by Darlington County (34 plus five probable cases) and Williamsburg County (34/0), Dillon County (21), Marion County (13) and Marlboro County (8).
Four confirmed deaths and two probable deaths were reported in Florence County. Three of the confirmed deaths and one of the probable deaths were middle-aged people (ages 35 to 64).
One death was reported in Marion County. One probable death was reported in Dillon County.
Since March, South Carolina has reported 376,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41,338 probable cases, 5,915 deaths and 632 probable deaths.
As of Friday, 4,658,300 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 13,560 on Saturday. The rate of positivity was 25.4%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,349 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,1906 are occupied (80.98%). Of those, 2,189 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (25.47%).
Of the 1,781 ICU beds in the state, 1,404 are occupied (78.83%). Of those, 428 (19.55%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,981 ventilators in the state, 716 are in use (36.14%) and 274 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.524%).
Of the 542,050 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 267,884 have been administered (49.4%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.