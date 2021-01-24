Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Darlington County

To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

Of the 11,349 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,1906 are occupied (80.98%). Of those, 2,189 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (25.47%).

Of the 1,781 ICU beds in the state, 1,404 are occupied (78.83%). Of those, 428 (19.55%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,981 ventilators in the state, 716 are in use (36.14%) and 274 are in use with COVID-19 patients (12.524%).

Of the 542,050 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 267,884 have been administered (49.4%).

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.