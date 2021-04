HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Darlington County League of Women Voters will conclude its series this month on “Conservation” with Shannon Copes of the Pee Dee Land Trust.

She will speak on the basics of conservation easements and how Pee Dee Land Trust uses them to conserve special places in the Pee Dee watershed.

The event is Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. by way of Zoom and Facebook Live.

For more into about becoming a member of the LWV, contact Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.