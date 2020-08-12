Sheila Haney writes book about League of Women Voters in South Carolina

"There's an organization I think you would enjoy," commented a fellow Appalachian State University (Boone, N.C.) colleague in the 1960s followed by an invitation to my first meeting,” Haney wrote in October, 2018 for her book. “Participating in my next community residence of Sumter, S.C., as an active League member, I had begun a lifelong commitment and passion for this grassroots organization with local, state, and national levels. It wasn't that men couldn't join, for two strapping six foot five inch men served on the state board during my presidency, and actually, a man became another state's president, while one has been elected to the national League board. But the League is predominantly comprised of women, as the name implies. The question of a name change is periodically revisited, but it loses to arguments of the League's having an established name recognition and earned trust for being nonpartisan. Indeed trust remains a consistent marker of the organization over time (it sponsored the first televised U.S. presidential debate). Ever since, I've been proud to report that League involvement has become a passion over these fifty years. I continued to use my teaching career experience in researching, speaking before others, organizing, making friends as I went, but the particular League gifts I've acquired have been acquiring the unique vocabulary while learning how to spell ‘consensus’ and how to form new locals − my own in two attempts and throughout the state, also serving two terms as a Board Vice President of Member Services and one two-year term as League President. My gift to 'her' is a state history taking thirteen years to complete while traveling with this document across six of the seven continents, excepting Antarctica.”