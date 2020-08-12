Sheila Haney writes book about League of Women Voters in South Carolina

HARTSVILLE – Sheila Mulcahy Haney has a passion for women’s voting rights and the League of Women Voters of South Carolina.
She has recently written a book about the league in South Carolina’s long and colorful history called “In Her Shoes: A History of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, 1920-2020.” Haney said the book has been 13 years in the making.
A world traveler, Haney has carried her laptop computer on planes and ships, and in the family camper and car, writing wherever she goes. Her husband, Larry, even made her a portable desk to use when traveling, big enough to hold her laptop and papers.
Haney said the book is about the history of the League of Women Voters in South Carolina focusing on the state organization rather than the local chapters. Also, instead of being organized as its predecessor “Proud Heritage” was by state League Presidential administrations, she decided to organize by League’s multiple issues, such as the history of the league levels (nation, state and local), human resources (health care, housing, education, etc.), environmental protection, ERA (Equal Rights Amendment), state government, public education and voter service. The league was formed in 1920, the same year as the national organization advocating for the women’s suffrage’s ratification of the 19th amendment, ending the struggle for women’s right to vote.
But during the depression of the 1930s, the state league faltered after 1932. For approximately 15 years, a state board didn’t exist until 1947 when the state league resumed in three key cities (Charleston, Columbia and Spartanburg), and an S.C. board was formed in 1951. The Hartsville League was active from 1952-1965, becoming a member at large unit through 1977.
In the very early days, a Coker College professor was active.
“I came during the 1973-74 school year,” Haney said.
“We were founded in 2007 as the second spurt of ‘League-dom’ in Hartsville."
Haney was first in the League of Women Voters in Boone, North Carolina, while a member of the faculty at Appalachian State.
"There's an organization I think you would enjoy," commented a fellow Appalachian State University (Boone, N.C.) colleague in the 1960s followed by an invitation to my first meeting,” Haney wrote in October, 2018 for her book. “Participating in my next community residence of Sumter, S.C., as an active League member, I had begun a lifelong commitment and passion for this grassroots organization with local, state, and national levels. It wasn't that men couldn't join, for two strapping six foot five inch men served on the state board during my presidency, and actually, a man became another state's president, while one has been elected to the national League board. But the League is predominantly comprised of women, as the name implies. The question of a name change is periodically revisited, but it loses to arguments of the League's having an established name recognition and earned trust for being nonpartisan. Indeed trust remains a consistent marker of the organization over time (it sponsored the first televised U.S. presidential debate). Ever since, I've been proud to report that League involvement has become a passion over these fifty years. I continued to use my teaching career experience in researching, speaking before others, organizing, making friends as I went, but the particular League gifts I've acquired have been acquiring the unique vocabulary while learning how to spell ‘consensus’ and how to form new locals − my own in two attempts and throughout the state, also serving two terms as a Board Vice President of Member Services and one two-year term as League President. My gift to 'her' is a state history taking thirteen years to complete while traveling with this document across six of the seven continents, excepting Antarctica.”
Haney said the book has been a labor of love, a passion. She said the research was fun and at time enlightening.
“The book is a civic effort to inform people about women who are important to me, and I wanted to preserve its history,” Haney said.
The title is derived from an old Native American proverb: “Never judge another person until you have walked a mile in his moccasins … hence, 'In Her Shoes.'”
She has worked tirelessly over the years to keep the Hartsville then later Darlington County League of Women Voters going, although there are only 17 members in the Darlington County League now; one member recently died. They meet from late summer through May with the exception of the month of December, a multi-issue organization.
“We are small, but try to do what our big sisters do,” she said. “I have done everything I can to keep it (the local league) alive. I resigned as president this summer. It was time.”
Although she will no longer be president, Haney said she will continue to be an active member.
Even before she began writing the book, Haney said she had a passion for researching her family’s genealogy. She said on her father’s side especially there were female activists, so she came by her feminist nature naturally. She is proud of her heritage and the strong women in its past.
“I was an in-the-closet feminist until I came out with this book,” she said.
Haney was born in Ohio, attended five universities in as many states. After earning her doctorate in education, her career included serving as a teacher, supervisor and/or administrator in five states and 10 educational systems for levels from preschool to university. She and her husband live in Hartsville. They have a son and two grandchildren and also host many children — five sponsored in foreign countries, four exchange students and one foster son.
She is involved in church and civic activities, also enjoying traveling and yard work with the League of Women Voters as one of her primary passions.