Siblings share their heartbreak at watching their parents' decline from dementia

Drawing a circle with a clock face is one of the tests administered to patients thought to have some type of dementia.

She couldn’t do the things she had been doing. She became paranoid; she started hallucinating.

Scottie said one day her mother thought Bo was standing over her with a gun, and another time she thought a village of pioneers in wagons with women wearing bonnets was camped in her backyard.

Bo said she created a child and gave it a name.

The time came when it was best for their mother not to live alone. She is now in the memory care unit at Morningside Assisted Living in Hartsville.

They said they can no longer carry on a normal conversation with their mother.

“She is losing her voice, too,” Scottie said.

She said one of the biggest differences between their mother’s condition and that of their father is that he never had any insight into what was happening to him, but their mother did.

“He was happy; he would laugh a lot and at lots of things,” Becky said.

“Mom knew something was happening to her,” she said. “It was sad to watch.”