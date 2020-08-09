SLED asked to investigate shooting near Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to handle the investigation into a shooting Sunday near Hartsville.
As a result of a shooting, patrol deputies from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. to the 2200 block of North Center Road in the Centerville community, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
One person was injured in the shooting and transported to an area hospital, according to the release.
SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Sunday night that he was still gathering information about the shooting and did not plan to release anything yet.