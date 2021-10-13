Society for Epidemiologic Research names award for Butler graduate

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Society for Epidemiologic Research has established the “Sherman A. James Diverse and Inclusive Epidemiology Award” in honor of Hartsville native Sherman James.

James is a 1960 graduate of Butler High School.

The award will recognize an individual who has demonstrated research, teaching or service that expands the scope of the field to underrepresented or disadvantaged populations or researchers and with an impact that has facilitated greater diversity and inclusiveness.

Core criteria for selection include interdisciplinary contributions or leadership to diversity and inclusion related efforts. This could include research, policy, community engagement, public health practice, program development, teaching and/or mentorship.

James, currently the Susan B. King Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Public Policy at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, worked at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from 1973 to 1989 and at the University of Michigan from 1989 to 2003.