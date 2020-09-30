Southern Sercie holds grand opening in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – Southern Sercie in downtown Hartsville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand opening on Friday. The embroidery and gift boutique opened at 104 E. College Avenue this month.

Owner Abbey Baker had been working out of her home since April 2016.

“This is my first store front,” Baker said. “I always had a dream to open a store front (business).”

Southern Sercie is a full-service embroidery and gift boutique, specializing in children’s applique clothing and helping customers create meaningful, personalized gifts.

“We also do on-site monogramming of other items,” Baker said. “I started monogramming for my children and family and friends.”

Baker and her husband, Allen, are parents to four children ages 15 to 2. He is a native of Hartsville, and she is a native of Lamar and lived in Hartsville for approximately 15 years.

Baker said what started as a hobby just blossomed into to a full-time business. She said the timing was just right with her children in school and the location coming available.

Baker is a member of Main Street Hartsville and hopes to become more involved in the community.