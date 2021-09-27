Speaker of the House Jay Lucas updates Hartsville Rotary Club

He discussed masks and mandates. He said state law preempts local law when it comes to mask mandates.

He said South Carolina is in a good position financially.

He spoke about money the state received from the federal government due to COVID.

“We have a lot of people asking for that money,” he said.

Lucas said one of the most important things they will do is redistricting, which was delayed due to COVID. He said they will now have to put a play together in October and November. State lawmakers are tasked with redrawing district line based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We have a ton of work to do in the fall,” he said.

In the question and answer portion of his speech, Lucas was asked about the economic growth of the state and the Pee Dee. He said we have to start getting more people coming to the Pee Dee. He was asked about the inability to find people to work. Lucas said it is bad everywhere. He said Gov. Henry McMaster cut back the government stipend, and that should begin to help ease the situation.

Lucas said we don’t need to give people an incentive not to work.