Speaker of the House Jay Lucas updates Hartsville Rotary Club

HARTSVILLE – Speaker of the House Jay Lucas (District 65) was the guest speaker of the Sept. 21 Hartsville Rotary Club meeting at Pam’s Restaurant.
Lucas shared COVID statistics with the club. He said that 59.4 percent of the residents of South Carolina had had one dose of the COVID vaccine and 50.7 percent had already received two doses. He said at that time more than 90 percent of the COVID patients were those who have not been vaccinated.
Lucas said he was beginning to hear the surge due to the variant may have “peaked.”
“This year has been a challenging one for all of us in government,” Lucas said.
He said there has been a lot of focus this past year on elections.
“I think we do elections right in South Carolina,” he said.
He said South Carolina was not without some problems this presidential election. He said South Carolina needs to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again. He said counties in South Carolina need to make sure they do the same for absentee ballots and ballots that are thrown out.
“We need to continue to review election laws,” he said.
He said in South Carolina we want to make sure all ballots are fair.
He discussed masks and mandates. He said state law preempts local law when it comes to mask mandates.
He said South Carolina is in a good position financially.
He spoke about money the state received from the federal government due to COVID.
“We have a lot of people asking for that money,” he said.
Lucas said one of the most important things they will do is redistricting, which was delayed due to COVID. He said they will now have to put a play together in October and November. State lawmakers are tasked with redrawing district line based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We have a ton of work to do in the fall,” he said.
In the question and answer portion of his speech, Lucas was asked about the economic growth of the state and the Pee Dee. He said we have to start getting more people coming to the Pee Dee. He was asked about the inability to find people to work. Lucas said it is bad everywhere. He said Gov. Henry McMaster cut back the government stipend, and that should begin to help ease the situation.
Lucas said we don’t need to give people an incentive not to work.
Lucas was also asked if he was aware of any immigrants from the Mexican border being bused into South Carolina. He said he didn’t know of any being bused in, but there could be a small amount he not aware of.
Rotary President Ernie Boyd announced that more than 200 first responders were honored during September for 9/11. Members of the club visited the police department, sheriff’s office and other first responders handing out gift cards for a free meal to Pam’s.
The Rotary Club of Hartsville will host its one and only fundraiser of the year from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Drengaelen House on the Coker University campus at 210 E. Home Ave. The event will feature a barbecue and chili cook-off, but other foods will be available, including desserts and sides. Landslide will perform live.
Tickets are available from members of the Rotary Club and are limited. Tickets are $40 each or $75 for two. Tickets will be $50 each at the door if any are available. This is an adult only event.