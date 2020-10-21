Spring Beauty Garden Club gives Yard of the Month award

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Spring Beauty Garden Club has begun a new project, a Yard of the Month designation in Hartsville.

The idea was brought to the club by a new club member, Betsy Kraus.

Kraus said she had seen such projects in places she has lived around the country and abroad. She thought during this time when everyone is focused on COVID-19 and politics, it would be good to do something to make people smile. She said club members were excited about the idea, and the yard of Dewayne Gibson on Fifth Street was chosen as their first recipient.

Kraus said Gibson’s yard is visible to everyone who drives through town. She said he has a very “detailed eye” for every season. His yard is currently decorated for Halloween and the fall season.

“He was very gracious and seemed happy to receive the award,” Kraus said.

Gibson said he was surprised with award.

“I appreciate it,” Gibson said. “I like doing yardwork.”

This time of year his yard is decorated with plenty of pumpkins, a graveyard, some skeletons and a few Halloween surprises, he said. For the most part, Gibson said he likes to keep the landscape simple.