Spring Beauty Garden Club gives Yard of the Month award

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Spring Beauty Garden Club has begun a new project, a Yard of the Month designation in Hartsville.
The idea was brought to the club by a new club member, Betsy Kraus.
Kraus said she had seen such projects in places she has lived around the country and abroad. She thought during this time when everyone is focused on COVID-19 and politics, it would be good to do something to make people smile. She said club members were excited about the idea, and the yard of Dewayne Gibson on Fifth Street was chosen as their first recipient.
Kraus said Gibson’s yard is visible to everyone who drives through town. She said he has a very “detailed eye” for every season. His yard is currently decorated for Halloween and the fall season.
“He was very gracious and seemed happy to receive the award,” Kraus said.
Gibson said he was surprised with award.
“I appreciate it,” Gibson said. “I like doing yardwork.”
This time of year his yard is decorated with plenty of pumpkins, a graveyard, some skeletons and a few Halloween surprises, he said. For the most part, Gibson said he likes to keep the landscape simple.
Gibson works for the Wiggins Estate.
A metal sign was placed in his yard designating it as Yard of the Month.
Kraus said Cooper’s Creations made the metal signs to be placed in the yards.
The garden club will pick a different yard each month from recommendations by club members and the community. She said people can go to the Spring Beauty Garden Club Facebook page to make recommendations.
Kraus joined the Spring Beauty Garden Club in 2019. She is the assistant project coordinator.
Other projects during this year will include taking Amaryllis bulbs to residents of Morrell Nursing Home in December and working at the Drengaelen House at Coker University in March.
The club held its first in-person meeting since COVID-19 on Oct. 7 when members met at Cypress Adventures. Kraus said everyone wore a mask, and social distancing was observed.
The club will meet the first Wednesday of every month going forward, except January.
The Spring Beauty Garden Club is celebrating its 66th year in 2020. The club was organized in November 1954 and became a member of the National Federation of Garden Clubs in 1958. The garden club decided in 2019 to withdraw from the Federation in order to focus all of its efforts toward its own gardens and the local community.
Co-presidents for 2020-2021 are Susie Guerry and Gay Morrison. Other officers are vice president and assistant, Kathy Dunlap and Pam Tyner; co-second vice presidents, Elizabeth Hall and Jamie Dyce; recording secretary and assistant, Rhonda Coker and Beth Matthews; corresponding secretary and assistant, Frances Hupfer and Ginger Maning; treasurer and assistant, Paula Davis and Jane Wheeler; and projects coordinator and assistant, Pam Chapman and Kraus.
The club has 29 active members, five sustaining members and one honorary member.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!