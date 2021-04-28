Statue of Dr. Luns C. Richardson to be unveiled at Morris College today

SUMTER — A life-size standing bronze sculpture of Luns C. Richardson, Morris College’s late president, will be unveiled at noon today in honor and memory of the Hartsville native.

The unveiling ceremony will take place in front of the Solomon B. Jackson Jr. Administration Building at Morris College.

A distinguished educator and administrator, Richardson began his tenure as the college’s ninth president on July 1, 1974. He retired on June 30, 2017 after 43 years of service and leadership. Having claimed the distinction of being South Carolina’s longest-serving college or university president, he led the college in its initial accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 1978 and membership in the College Fund and United Negro College Fund (UNCF) in 1982. These two milestones launched the college into an era of growth and development.